A mum from Modbury was among a group of over 30 runners taking to the streets of Plymouth on Sunday, May 17, representing the baby loss charity Luna’s Fund.
Chloe Rooker took part in the Plymouth Half Marathon to raise money for the charity that supports bereaved parents and those experiencing pregnancy after loss.
This was Chloe’s first half-marathon after she took the plunge and signed up for the event nine months ago.
The mum of one, who turned 27 the day before the marathon, said: “I was a mixture of nerves and excitement, but everyone was so supportive - and running for such an amazing charity made every step worth it.”
Inspired to run by her own experiences of pregnancy, Chloe said: “I had a very turbulent pregnancy with my daughter and came very close to losing her. Thankfully, she is thriving now, but almost losing her was painful enough, so I was running with the hope that I could help parents who have had to experience the worst.
“Luna's Fund is such a fantastic charity that does such important work, and I am so proud to have been running in support of them. The loss of a child causes unimaginable pain, and providing support in a family's darkest hours is golden.”
Chloe has raised over £420 for Luna’s Fund charity.
“I can’t believe I actually did it,” she said. “I had a bit of a wobble halfway through, but I had so much support around me, which helped me finish with a good time. I kept thinking about Luna’s Fund and the importance of their work to get me through.”
Chloe added that she dedicates everything she does to her 3-year-old daughter, Daisy, who helped push her through the challenging run. “I have a voice note on my phone of her saying, “you can do it, I’m sure you can”, which I listened to on repeat during the run.”
After completing the race, Chloe said there were many people she needed to thank.
“I’d love to thank my mum Kate and auntie Ju for getting my daughter Daisy to the finish line to see me running, my boyfriend Guy who has been incredibly supportive when I didn’t think I was going to make it, my cousin and best friend Dasha who has been my training organiser and has made me believe I can do anything, and my gorgeous friends Hannah and Emma for coming to cheer me on as well.
“Lastly, I met my friend Kaitlin during the half, a complete stranger who became a friend about halfway round, and we held hands over the finish line. Running with someone so lovely made it so much easier.”
Chloe finished the race in 2:40, a time she was “much faster” than what she’d expected.
Luna’s Fund was founded in 2018 in memory of Luna Valentina Conroy, who was born sleeping in 2017.
Luna’s Mum and the charity’s Chief Executive Officer, Aimee Green, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who signed up to run this event for Luna’s Fund.
“Traditionally, this has been a major fundraiser for us, giving us funds to continue our mission to support bereaved families and those navigating the conflicting journey of pregnancy after loss, so that no family walks this horrendous journey alone.”
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