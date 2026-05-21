Harbertonford C of E Primary School celebrated World Explorer Day, with this year’s theme taking them all the way to France.
For the first time, children spent the day in their house colour groups, making new connections and working together across year groups.
Throughout the day, the children have been fully immersed in French culture with a range of fun and engaging activities.
From building their own Eiffel Towers out of matchsticks, to learning a lively dance routine to France’s Eurovision entry with Alex from Dance Fusion.
No French celebration would be complete without a taste of the cuisine – the children tried croissants, and took part in a French-themed treasure hunt, discovering more about French traditions, landmarks, and customs along the way.
Mr Hasemore prepared Croque Monsieurs for everyone.
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