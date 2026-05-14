Burgh Island Hotel announced its second author for its ‘A Conversation With’, a live events series welcoming bestselling authors, cultural figures and influential voices for exclusive talks and audience discussions on the island.
Long associated with writers, artists and creative thinkers, Burgh Island has served as both sanctuary and inspiration for generations of cultural figures.
Most famously, Agatha Christie regularly stayed on the island, drawing inspiration from its dramatic landscape and atmospheric isolation while writing some of her most celebrated works, including And Then There Were None. The island has also been linked to the romantic coastal works of J. M. W. Turner, whose depictions of the Devon coastline captured the same elemental beauty that continues to define Burgh Island today.
Building on this longstanding creative legacy, ‘A Conversation With’ has been designed to offer guests exclusive access to some of the most compelling voices in literature and culture, through live interviews, discussions and storytelling experiences held within the hotel’s iconic Art Deco surroundings.
The programme continues on Friday, May 22 with an exclusive appearance from Sunday Times Best Selling crime writer Clare Mackintosh, in conversation with journalist York Membery.
A former police officer turned award-winning author, Mackintosh is known for bestselling novels including I Let You Go, Hostage and the critically acclaimed DC Ffion Morgan series.
Her books have spent more than 60 weeks on bestseller lists, been translated into 40 languages and adapted for screen.
Her latest thriller, It’s Not What You Think, published earlier this year, became an instant number one bestseller.
During the event, Mackintosh will discuss her journey from crime fighter to crime writer, how her experiences in policing shaped her storytelling, and the art of crafting suspense and psychological twists.
She will also reflect on the personal experiences that continue to influence her writing and creative process.
The event forms part of a much wider ongoing programme for 2026, with confirmed upcoming appearances from explorer and broadcaster Monty Halls, bestselling novelists Joanne Harris, Ruth Ware, Lucy Clarke, Catherine Newman and Lucy Foley.
Looking ahead to 2027, Burgh Island plans to further expand the series to include an even broader range of cultural voices spanning literature, journalism, conservation and the arts, with future names under discussion including Dolly Alderton, David Nicholls, Helen Birkett and renowned conservationist Jane Goodall.
Giles Fuchs, Owner of Burgh Island Hotel, said: “Burgh Island has always been a place of imagination, creativity and storytelling.
“Writers, artists and performers have long been drawn here because there is something incredibly transporting about the island, it feels entirely separate from everyday life.
“With A Conversation With, we wanted to build on that extraordinary cultural heritage and create intimate experiences where guests can hear directly from some of the world’s most celebrated authors and thinkers, all within an environment that has inspired creativity for generations.”
Burgh Island Hotel is an iconic Art Deco landmark and retreat, positioned on a secluded tidal island off the coast opposite Bigbury.
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