Police officers, staff and volunteers working in the South Hams were recognised for outstanding achievement as they gathered at an awards ceremony in Torquay.
Joined by family, friends and colleagues, recipients from various departments were recognised by senior leaders for going above and beyond in their duties.
More than 50 award winners received commendations for various impressive examples of great bravery in dealing with scenarios such as dangerous situations and lifesaving first aid.
There were also examples of colleagues who were commended for showing ingenuity, such as acting on their own initiative to save thousands of hours of police time by implementing a new way of working or finding new ways to help in crime prevention tactics.
South Devon Police Commander Chief Superintendent Roy Linden said: “It was a privilege to thank officers, staff and police volunteers for acting above and beyond to protect the public.
From saving lives to delivering complex crime investigations, the awards were given to a range of people who come to work every day to serve others.”
Some of those receiving awards are mentioned here:
Totnes Neighbourhood Police Team, along with tutor officers and their students, demonstrated outstanding professionalism, teamwork, and commitment during a rural arrest operation.
What began as a fail to appear warrant arrest led to the discovery of Class A drugs, weapons, stolen property, and multiple arrests.
Officers went above and beyond by returning to duty on rest days, working into the early hours, and securing vital evidence that led to four serious charges and a remand into custody.
Their diligence removed dangerous drugs and weapons from the community, showcasing exemplary dedication to public safety and justice.
Colleagues are immensely proud of their achievement.
The Kingsbridge Neighbourhood Police Team have demonstrated exceptional professionalism, resilience, and commitment in managing a complex and high-risk youth offender.
Their tireless efforts - balancing safeguarding, enforcement, and partnership work—have brought meaningful and lasting reassurance to their community.
The team’s determination meant that persistent offending was robustly addressed, culminating in a Youth Detention and Training Order.
The team’s visible presence and consistent engagement have strengthened public confidence during a period of heightened concern.
This work exemplifies the pride they take in serving their community and stands as a powerful example of neighbourhood policing at its very best.
Volunteers, Acting Special Sergeant Mike Fleming and Special Constables David Bowker and Christopher Burton put their own lives in danger to help a man who was walking in the dark along a dual carriageway.
The brave trio give their time to support the community and are praised for how they dealt with the incident at the end of a weekend shift at 3am.
They managed to find the man, who was heavily intoxicated and resisted the officers when they tried to get him to safety.
They arrested the man for his own safety and used proportionate force to remove him from danger.
There was a significant risk of harm to all involved but the Specials demonstrated compassion and understanding, liaised with mental health services and took the man to a place of safety.
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