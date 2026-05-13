Town Mayor Cllr Julia Wingate, joined by fellow councillors, proudly presented the 2026 Kingsbridge Community Champions Awards on Tuesday, May 12.
It was a heartfelt celebration of the remarkable residents whose dedication, kindness and unwavering commitment to Kingsbridge continue to enrich the town and make a lasting, positive difference to community life.
The nomination were all made by members of the local community and the winners chosen after much deliberation
This year’s recipients who received their certificates from Cllr Wingate for whom this was the second such ceremony in her term as Town Mayor.
Julia McGing – recognised for her long-standing voluntary work with Kingsbridge Age Concern and for transforming the Care Hub garden into one of the town’s most admired community spaces.
Richard Haysom – honoured for his invaluable support to the Share Shed and Kingsbridge Repair Café, where he generously shares his practical skills and commitment to community sustainability.
Dena Stafford – recognised for her outstanding contribution to Kingsbridge Gym Club, helping modernise operations, grow membership, and organise the club’s 40th anniversary celebrations.
Anita Dunster – celebrated for more than 15 years of volunteering at the Kingsbridge Information Centre, alongside her involvement with numerous local organisations and charities across the town.
Ann Gomm – honoured for over 40 years of dedicated service supporting Kingsbridge Town Council, providing invaluable knowledge, professionalism and support to councillors and residents alike.
Kingsbridge Town Council thanked everyone who submitted nominations and congratulated all recipients for their exceptional commitment, energy and service to the community.
Mayor Cllr Julia Wingate said: “These awards recognise the remarkable individuals who help make Kingsbridge a welcoming, vibrant and supportive place to live.
“We thank each of our Community Champions for their tireless efforts and dedication.”
The annual awards go to local heroes, diligent volunteers, and people whose efforts and enthusiasm makes the town a better place to live in.
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