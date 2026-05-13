The much anticipated return of the Quay Side Classics took place on Tuesday, May 12 and will take place on the second Tuesday evening of each month from 6pm onwards until September.
It attracts classic vehicle owners from all over the region as well as motor heads and those who happen to stumble across it perhaps on a holiday visit.
There’s also the opportunity to take in the ambience of the lovely waterside location and enjoy refreshments from one of the local establishments.
The meetings are organised by the Axle Tramps Classic Car Club and during the winter months they gather for 'Noggin and Natter' nights in the Globe Inn, Frogmore, near Kingsbridge
between October and April also on the second Tuesday of the month.
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