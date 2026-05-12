Ocean City Radio, a community station serving western parts of the South Hams from studios in Plymouth has suddenly closed down after seven and a half years broadcasting.
In a Facebook post Founder Stephen Anniss said the closure was down to, ‘money, hackers and ruthlessness’ including an identity theft linked to its main bank account.
The station began in 2018 as Radford Radio then closed and re-launched under the current name broadcasting online.
They secured an Ofcom Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB +) licence in 2023 which increased the station’s audience as it could be more widely heard, including in vehicles equipped with DAB radios.
The downside was the cost as the DAB+ fees alone were in the region of £3,000 a year added to the PRS/PPL rights and fees of around £3,500, rent and overheads.
The presenting team were all volunteers with no paid professional broadcasters.
Stephen Anniss remarked: “Despite enormous efforts to secure a main sponsor, all the top companies declared they were already committed to other causes.
“Its been an absolute dream serving you, the people of Plymouth for the past seven and a half years and (I) hope that you find another local provider in the near future.”
The station used to carry out outside broadcasts from a number of events including Navy Days and had updated its equipment and website.
Stephen concluded sadly: “In order from costs to be viable and survivable on advertising revenue alone, the station operations had to tighten up
“No longer could presenters show up when the they had nothing better to do or message in half an hour before their show to say they were sick.
“We had to maximise listeners in order to attract advertisers.
“Maybe, just maybe, had the station had the full commitment from its team, we may have secured (the) longevity of the station.”
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