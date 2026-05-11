Bob the Bus, the Totnes-based community transport charity, formally received its prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service in April.
The honour, the highest award given to local voluntary groups across the UK and equivalent to an MBE, recognises outstanding community service and the commitment of volunteers who support residents every day.
As part of the national award presentation, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon, visited Bob the Bus volunteers at Follaton House.
He was met by volunteers, supporters and sponsors to hear more about their work and formally present the award to the team.
HM Lord-Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon, said: “My team were very impressed with the nomination for Bob the Bus for this important award, and I was delighted to see that they have been successful.
“It is a well-deserved accolade which I hope they will carry forward with them as they continue to provide their excellent contribution to their community.”
Bob the Bus is run by Totnes and Rural Community Transport (TARCT), and its scheduled services provide 45,000 passengers annually with essential, accessible transport for people living in Totnes and the surrounding rural parishes.
With only two paid part-time staff members and a dedicated team of drivers and back-office volunteers, the charity has long been praised for helping local people stay connected to services, community activities, and essential appointments.
Totnes and Rural Community Transport’s Chair of Trustees, Steve Grove, said: “We are so proud and delighted with this award. This award is a tribute to everyone involved over the charity’s 30-year history: volunteer drivers, trustees, coordinators, passengers and supporters.
“Bob the Bus is only possible with the hard work and commitment of our volunteers, especially the drivers, without whom we couldn’t operate. We are always looking for new volunteers, so if you want to help us make a huge difference to the local community, please get in touch.
“The award is also recognition for the hundreds of Community Transport operators throughout the UK, all of them serving their localities in different ways.
“We receive tremendous support from our passengers and others in the community, many of whom have been involved in fundraising efforts.
“At a time of rising costs, we’re working hard with all our local councils as well as our neighbouring Community Transport groups to keep services running.”
South Hams District Council has supported Bob the Bus through various means, including an allocation of £10,000 from the Rural England Prosperity Fund's Community Resilience Grant towards a new bus in 2024/2025.
Cllr Nadine Dommett, Executive Lead for Community Development at South Hams District Council, said: “We’re proud to support Bob the Bus and to help celebrate this significant achievement for the charity and the wider community it serves.”
The King’s Award for Voluntary Service highlights the vital contribution community-run transport schemes make across the country.
For Bob the Bus, it is both a celebration of what has been achieved and a call to local people to help secure the next chapter of this well-loved community service.
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