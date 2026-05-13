Devon & Cornwall Police marked the dedication and commitment of its officers, staff and Special Constables at a Long Service and Good Conduct Awards ceremony held recently.
The celebration recognised the exceptional service of those who have given many years of commitment to policing communities across the force area.
During the afternoon ceremony, police officers and police staff received awards acknowledging their long service and exemplary conduct throughout their careers.
The event highlighted their professionalism, integrity and the significant contribution they make to keeping communities safe.
Chief Constable James Vaughan said: “These awards recognise not only length of service, but the consistency, dedication and high standards demonstrated by our officers and staff every day. “We are extremely proud of everything they have achieved and the difference they continue to make to the communities we serve.”
In the evening, Special Constables were honoured for their long and good service in a separate ceremony.
The awards recognised the vital role Specials play in supporting frontline policing, often volunteering their time alongside full-time employment.
Chief Constable Vaughan also said: “Our Special Constables give up their own time to serve their communities and support the force.
Their commitment is exceptional, and evenings like this give us the opportunity to publicly thank them for their dedication and professionalism.”
The awards ceremonies provided a chance for Devon & Cornwall Police to formally recognise the long-standing service of its workforce and celebrate their continued commitment to policing across the region.
Special Sergeant Neil Cameron received a Long Service Medal in recognition of nine years of dedicated voluntary service, having joined on July 20 2016.
Based in Ivybridge, Neil has been a steadfast and dependable member of the team, known for his can-do, service-oriented approach.
He is held in high regard by regular officer colleagues and has played a key role in building a strong and cohesive Special Constabulary presence across the South Hams.
Neil has provided calm and consistent leadership, supporting fellow Special Constables while leading a number of operations and actively encouraging participation in community-focused events.
Police Constable, Ashley Hutchens joined Devon and Cornwall Police on November 21 2005 and has dedicated over two decades of outstanding service to policing and the communities of Devon and Cornwall.
Ashley began his career in Ivybridge before being posted to Teignmouth on Patrol.
Response Policing was exactly where he wanted to be and reflected the reason he joined the police service — to be on the front line, catching criminals, helping people, and making a real difference.
Over the following fifteen years, Ashley spent most of his career on patrol.
He also completed attachments within Roads Policing, the Tactical Aid Group, and proactive teams, broadening his operational knowledge across the wider organisation.
In 2020, Ashley moved to the Prevent and Detect Team based in Exeter and was shortly afterwards redeployed to Force Headquarters during the Covid-19 pandemic to work within the Silver Command Room for five months, supporting the force response during an unprecedented period.
In 2022, Ashley joined what he describes as his dream role, the Force Support Group based in South Devon, where he thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie, operational demands, and strong sense of teamwork within the unit.
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