Nearly a quarter of a million people in Devon turned to their local pharmacy for treatment and advice last year as demand for the NHS Pharmacy First service continued to grow.
Trained pharmacists can provide consultations, treatments and where necessary prescription medication for a range of conditions.
Last year, Devon’s community pharmacies delivered 231,000 consultations for a range of common conditions and minor illnesses, a 47 per cent increase from the year before, reflecting the huge collaborative effort to support people locally access the care and advice they need.
The expanded pharmacy service also provides free blood pressure checks and contraceptive services, which also saw a 154 per cent increase in its use from the previous year.
Chris Reid, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Devon, said: “The Pharmacy First service in Devon has been a great success.
“It’s staggering that nearly a quarter of a million people in Devon are now choosing their local pharmacy to get quick, expert advice and treatment for common conditions—without needing to see a GP.
“We would like to thank community pharmacy teams for their continued dedication in delivering a vital and widely used service to local people.”
A spokesperson for the Devon Local Pharmaceutical Committee said: “Pharmacy First is making a real difference for patients across Devon.
“People can walk into their local pharmacy and receive prompt, expert care for minor illnesses without needing a GP appointment.
“Our pharmacy teams are proud to be supporting local communities and helping ensure NHS services are used in the right way.
“Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, the advice is to:
“Order and collect repeat prescriptions early, particularly if you are travelling or planning to be away over the bank holiday.
“Use community pharmacies and the Pharmacy First service for advice and treatment for common conditions, free contraception services and free blood pressure checks.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.