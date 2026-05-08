Ivybridge Libraries’ will host the first of its Neighbourhood Crankie workshops On Friday, May 15.
Join artists Sara Hurley and Wendy Dacre for a chance to co-create a Crankie - a long rolling scroll telling a story of Ivybridge.
A crankie is a long, moving and changing picture on paper, shown inside a box, that tells a story through images as it’s scrolled along.
There are two workshops, the first is on Friday, May 15 and the second is on Friday, June 5 and will be part of the Rivers and Moorland Festival.
Both sessions are being held between 4pm and 6pm.
Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a fun, creative community project
Tickets give access to both workshops.
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