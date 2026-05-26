Award-winning folk singer-songwriter Reg Meuross will bring his acclaimed production ‘Fire & Dust: A Woody Guthrie Story’ to The Barrel House on Wednesday, June 10, joined by celebrated multi-instrumentalist Phil Beer.
Commissioned and produced by Pete Townshend, the show explores the life and legacy of American folk icon Woody Guthrie — the Dust Bowl balladeer whose songs chronicled poverty, migration, inequality, and the struggles of working people during some of America’s darkest decades.
Best known for writing This Land Is Your Land, Guthrie became a defining voice of protest music in the 1930s and 40s, using folk songs to challenge racism, corruption and social injustice.
His influence shaped generations of musicians, from Bob Dylan to Bruce Springsteen.
Through original songs and storytelling, ‘Fire & Dust’ traces Guthrie’s turbulent journey from the Oklahoma dust storms and the Great Depression to his rise as one of America’s most influential songwriters.
The production also draws striking parallels between Guthrie’s era and the modern social and political divisions seen today.
Townshend has described the performance as “folk music at its best”, praising Meuross’s “terrific songs” for telling Guthrie’s story “with respect, affection and truth”.
For the Totnes performance, Meuross will be joined by Beer, widely regarded as one of Britain’s finest folk instrumentalists.
Known for his work with The Albion Band, Johnny Coppin and Show of Hands, Beer’s fiddle, guitar and mandolin playing adds rich musical depth to the production and its touring ensemble - The Strike.
This unique performance combines Meuross’s songwriting talent with Guthrie’s enduring legacy, creating what organisers promise to be an “unforgettable” evening of music, storytelling, and history.
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