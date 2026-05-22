For over 25 years, the Hackensaw Boys have delivered their unique mix of Americana genres with a no-nonsense punk attitude. How has this blend evolved since their early days in Charlottesville? Sickmen explains, “I’d like to think we’ve kept the spirit of the original songs, while preserving the energy they carried. Yet, after 25 years and so many new experiences, combined with all the roads we’ve traveled, the music has grown in a way that only time can provide.”