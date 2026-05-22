The Hackensaw Boys are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic album Love What You Do with an extensive European tour in 2025.
They could have chosen any album from their deep catalog, but Love What You Do stands out as a fan and band favorite. This album, with its unique blend of bluegrass, punk, and folk, is a true monument to Americana.
Founding member David Sickmen, the last original member from the band's late 1990s lineup, reflects on their long journey.
Why did they choose Love What You Do for this tour celebration? Without hesitation, he replies, “To celebrate our first release on a record label.
The album was well-received in the Americana world when it came out.” Made with passion, it’s an album that truly lives up to its title.
For over 25 years, the Hackensaw Boys have delivered their unique mix of Americana genres with a no-nonsense punk attitude. How has this blend evolved since their early days in Charlottesville? Sickmen explains, “I’d like to think we’ve kept the spirit of the original songs, while preserving the energy they carried. Yet, after 25 years and so many new experiences, combined with all the roads we’ve traveled, the music has grown in a way that only time can provide.”
Balancing traditional roots with high-energy punk is second nature for the band. Sickmen says, “I don’t know that we strive for balance between genres as much as it’s just our natural style. I think it’s awesome that our music still resonates with people!”
One iconic aspect of the Hackensaw Boys’ performances is the “charismo”—a self-made instrument that’s become a staple at their shows. Invented by former band member Justin “Salvage” Neuhardt, it remains part of their sound even after his departure. “The charismo is a functional, sculptural art piece that came out of a need for a unique percussion element,” Sickmen says.
Love What You Do was recorded in various cities, including Charlottesville, San Francisco, and Amsterdam.
Some songs, like We Are Many, have become fan anthems. What makes this song resonate so much with audiences?
Sickmen believes it’s “the call for unity, which resonates with people worldwide—something our troubled world needs.”
Over the years, the band lineup has changed significantly, and Sickmen himself has come and gone.
With nearly 40 members over time, it’s a rotation you’d usually see in a baseball team. “Although it’s challenging to have people come and go, there’s always a fresh energy with new members,” Sickmen reflects. “A music collective!”
The Hackensaw Boys have played venues and festivals worldwide, from the U.S. to Europe.
Does Sickmen notice any differences in audience responses between places like the Netherlands and the U.S.? “I don’t see much difference between European and American audiences,” he notes. “While our music’s roots trace back to Europe—and Africa too—the energy resonates everywhere.”
The band come to the Flavel in Dartmouth on Wednesday, July 1 at 7.30pm.
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