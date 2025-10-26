A TOTAL of 85 police officers, some coming from as far away as Wales, kept opposing protest groups from clashing in Exeter on Saturday, October 25.
About 250 people took part in a British Unity Walk, which started at Dix’s Field before making its way down Exeter High Street.
At Bedford Square the chanting group of flag waving protesters were met by a counter protest set up to oppose their presence.
The counter protest group made up of local community groups and individuals, was attended by between 600 and 800 people.
They were there under the banner of Exeter is for Everyone.
The counter protestors sent what they described as “a clear message that racism and intolerance has no place in the city”.
Naomi Alam, one of the organisers behind the Stand Up to Racism counter protest, said: “Today we stood against the fascists and showed them what community looks like. No scapegoating. No Islamphobia. No anti-Semitism.
“Refugees are welcome. Exeter is a city of sanctuary and we celebrate our diversity with pride and vibrancy.”
British Unity described itself as “a movement dedicated to the preservation and advancement of the United Kingdom’s values, culture, and heritage.”
They chanted about stopping the boats, their opposition to digital ID and also about Kier Starmer and the Labour Party.
Police kept a firm cordon between the rival protests and later confirmed that no arrests were made.
Members of Inclusive Exeter CIC, which brings together groups and individuals from ethnically diverse communities across the city of Exeter and beyond, said they were pleased to stand alongside friends, old and new at the #StandUpToRacism rally.
They added: “Some of our members gave inspirational and heartfelt speeches.
“It was a real show of strength against the far right.
“Exeter is for Everyone was the message we sent loud and clear.”
