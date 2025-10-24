Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 34-year-old missing man from Totnes.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of Jack Pillar who was reported missing on Wednesday October 22.
He was last seen in the Bridgetown area of the town in the early hours of October 22.
Police are carrying out enquiries and searches for Jack and urging the public to look out for him and report any sightings.
He is described as around 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark Go Ape jacket, grey cotton shorts, white socks and white or light-coloured trainers.
If you see Jack or know of his whereabouts please contact police on 999, quoting log number 140 of October 22
