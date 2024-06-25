The A38 was closed in both directions tonight (Tuesday, June 25) because of a lorry fire.
The incident occurred just after 9pm this evening between the B3213 Ivybridge and the A3121 Wrangaton junctions
Crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, Devon and Cornwall Police and National Highways Traffic Officers dealt with the incident which is believed to have involved a milk tanker.
Pall of smoke rising from the lorry fire on the A38 this evening. Photo: James Crook (James Crook)
A diversion for all traffic was put in place along the B3213 through Bittaford.
By 11.15 the Plymouth-bound carriageway was re-opened although the eastbound carriageway.
Pall of smoke rising from the lorry fire on the A38. Photo: James Crook (James Crook)