A driver has been reported to court following a two-vehicle collision that caused delays on the A38 near Ashburton this morning (Wednesday 3 December).

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway at around 8am after reports of a multi-vehicle crash. One driver sustained minor injuries.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene, with one lane kept open to manage traffic. The road was fully reopened by 9.30am.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at around 8am today. One person has sustained minor injuries.”

One of the drivers has been reported for driving without due care.