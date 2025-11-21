Two people have been jailed for a total of 14-and-a-half years after a man was brutally stabbed and left for dead in a Plymouth street.
Tommy McTighe and Gemma Vanstone lured the man out of his home one night in March 2024 in a premeditated plan to attack him.
He was then subjected to a savage beating in which a foot long machete and a long metal bar were used upon him.
The man in his 50s sustained eight stab wounds but managed to stagger a short distance before he collapsed and was found by a member of the public.
McTighe, aged 34, of North Down Crescent, Plymouth, and 35-year-old Vanstone of Valletort Road, Plymouth, were both convicted of Section 18 GBH wounding with intent following a trial in September. They denied the offence.
McTighe also pleaded not guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place but admitted possession of a Class A drug, namely crack cocaine. He was convicted of both offences.
The pair appeared before Plymouth Crown Court today, 21 November, for sentence. McTighe was jailed for nine years and Vanstone for five-and-a-half years.
The court heard that around 10.50pm on 25 March last year the pair travelled in a black Mercedes to the Stoke area of the city to target the victim, who was known to them.
Vanstone was smuggled in the boot of the car and let out by McTighe on arrival at Hotham Place.
The pair, and a third unidentified person, equipped themselves with the weapons from the car before entering a rear service lane between Molesworth Road and Hotham Place.
McTighe hid out of sight and instructed Vanstone to call the victim under the pretence of making a drug deal.
But when the victim arrived he was immediately set upon. He was struck multiple times with the weapons while Vanstone demanded the drugs. The metal bar used by McTighe was left bent at one end due to the force inflicted.
The victim was stabbed eight times around his body while he lay on the ground screaming for the attack to stop.
The attackers fled back to the car and, despite his life threatening injuries, the victim managed to somehow walk back to Molesworth Road where he collapsed.
A passing taxi driver spotted him lying in the street covered in blood and raised emergency services. The Mercedes was then seen driving past with one occupant shouting: ‘Is he dead yet?”
Firearms and local officers attended the scene and began an area search for the suspects. The Mercedes was found at the rear of Keyham Road a short time later.
McTighe emerged from the back of the address and was detained two hours after the offence. The car keys were seized from his home and a later search found a metal bar and a quantity of drugs in the vehicle. The victim’s blood was found within McTighe’s address.
Vanstone was arrested at her home on 28 March 2024 after being found hiding from officers under a bed. The pair were later charged.
Detective Constable Rose, officer in the case, said: “This was an extremely violent and senseless attack which left the victim with numerous serious injuries that were initially feared to be life-threatening.
“The outcome today reflects the dedication and professionalism of all officers involved in the investigation in ensuring those responsible have been brought to justice.
“Violence of this nature has no place in our communities and we hope that this result provides some reassurance to the public.
“It is also important to note that, while the victim in this case was not supportive of a prosecution, the conviction demonstrates the zero-tolerance approach Devon & Cornwall Police takes to knife and violent crime.”
