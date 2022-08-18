Kingsbridge man dies at fireworks display
A man aged in his 70s has died following an incident in Plymouth as crowds gathered to watch the annual British Fireworks Championships.
Police were called just after 10.30pm last night (Wednesday) after reports of people in the water at Sutton Harbour.
Units attended along with Coastguard Search and Rescue.
By the time emergency services had arrived, two people were out of the water thanks to the swift action of the public who were also undertaking CPR on an unconscious man.
Despite the best efforts by all at the scene, the man, who has not been identified, was declared deceased at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed.
One woman was taken to hospital as a precaution and should make a full recovery.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.
This incident will also be referred to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.
