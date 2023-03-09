Police have launched an appeal for help after a man was found dead in Totnes this morning (Monday 13 March).
Officers were called to the area of Fallowfields and Plymouth Road at 7.30am this following a report that the body of a man had been located near the road.
The man has been confirmed dead and enquiries are ongoing to identify him.
A police spokesman said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and further enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”
Anyone with information which may help the police in relation to this incident is asked to phone 101 quoting log 135 of 13 March.