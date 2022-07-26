Police appeal issued for missing Cullompton woman
By Alan Quick | Editorial Manager/Photojournalist |
Tuesday 26th July 2022 11:30 am
(Devon and Cornwall Police )
POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 39-year-old Louise Morrison, who has been reported missing from the Cullompton area.
Louise was last heard from in the Cullompton area at around 4am on Sunday, July 24.
She is described as being a white female with brown hair and of a larger build and is 5ft 1in tall.
She is believed to be in the Cullompton area.
If you have seen Louise, or know of her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0655 of 24/07/22.
