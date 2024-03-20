Police want to hear from witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a fatal collision in Paignton.
Emergency services were called at approximately 7.35pm on Tuesday 19 March following the incident involving a motorcycle on Brixham Road.
The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old local male, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Local and road policing officers attended the scene and conducted a thorough investigation. The road was closed for several hours whilst the investigation took place. Police would like to thank the public for their understanding and support at the scene.
Officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or motorcycles in the area. Officers are especially keen to hear from people with CCTV or dashcam footage. Please contact police quoting log number 678 of 19 March.