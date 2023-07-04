Explosives experts are today attending a possible grenade found in a West Devon garden.

Houses have been evacuated to the community centre while the incident is ongoing in Princetown on Dartmoor.

the house where the grenade was found
The house where the grenade was found (Tindle)

A police statement said: 'Police are currently at Two Bridges Road, Princetown, after a member of public contacted us believing that they had dug up a grenade whilst gardening.'Images of the item were sent to the police and reviewed by EOD (explosives experts).

'Following this, a 50-meter cordon is now in place and approximately 20 properties will be evacuated to the local community centre whilst the item is made safe and removed.'