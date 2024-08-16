On addressing the Naval Officers on parade, Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Martin Connell said, “The foundations of Naval leadership are forged and established here at BRNC, with generations having stood where you stand now. They have gone on to serve their country in peacetime and in war, now you follow in their footsteps.” Vice Admiral Connell finished by saying “Take care of yourselves, but importantly, take care of those who you have the enormous privilege and responsibility to lead and if you do that you will be mission ready”.