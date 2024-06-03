It’s Volunteers’ Week and Active Devon are bringing back their Volunteer Awards for the third year in a row.
The awards are to recognise unpaid volunteers across Devon, who support people in their community to be more physically active.
Active Devon is encouraging award nominations for anyone who volunteers their time to help other to move more.
Teams or individuals can be nominated and there are two award categories for those very special young volunteers, with a 14-17 years and a 18-25 years award category.
For 2024, there are seven award categories
• The Outstanding Young Volunteer of the Year Category (14-17 years)
• The Outstanding Young Volunteer of the Year Category (18-25 years)
• The Volunteering Team of the Year Category
• North Devon District and Torridge Category
• East Devon District, Mid Devon District and Exeter Category
• West Devon District and Plymouth Category
• South Hams District, Teignbridge and Torbay Category
One final award will be judged from all the entries received -
• The Outstanding Contribution to Inclusion Category
The awards are to celebrate and recognise all of those people in Devon who, through their commitment to volunteering, provide much needed opportunities for people to get active.
This includes the volunteer leaders and coaches and those who give their time ‘behind the scenes’ to help community groups, clubs and organisations keep going and able to offer safe and positive experiences for participants.
Tamsin Phelvin from Active Devon said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring back our Volunteer Awards for 2024. Building on the huge success of previous years, we are hoping for even more nominations this year, showcasing the hard work of all those deserved volunteers across Devon."
The nominations are open now and will close at 5pm on Sunday 8 September 2024. Each person or team who is nominated will receive a certificate and a shortlist of nominations will be made. Awardees will receive an exclusive award and the chance to celebrate their win with their team or club in November.”