A chance to visit a Bolberry dig

If you’re interested in local history there’s a chance to find out about the archeological site at Bolberry near Salcombe tomorrow (Saturday May 14).

There will be a test pit dig open afternoon between 1pm and 3pm including a 20 minute tour with an archeologist between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Teams of volunteers will have been working with local experts to set up a series of test pits over the previous three days looking for Lithic scatter. These are flints which will help us to understand more about how people lived and worked up to 6,000 years ago.

Communications Officer Diane Lethbridge says: “We are currently running a three day volunteer test pit dig at Bolberry Down, just near the car park, with new volunteers to launch the Historic England part of our South Devon Coastal Heritage Project. As you can imagine, we are all very excited to be launching this fantastic project, working in partnership with the National Trust, and supported by Historic England through their Heritage at Risk programme with a grant of just under £40,000.

We have had a lot of interest from local people wanting to take part in these test pit days and gain skills needed to help us with further digs and activities over the next couple of years on the project and have 32 volunteers signed up to work with us over the three days, 14 people each day working in pairs opening up seven test pits at a time. The dig will be supervised by our Historic England colleague, Andy Crabb, who is working with us on this project. He will be assisted by Tom Gloynes, a local Lithic expert and Emma Stockley, who is carrying out a PhD on Lithic scatter on Dartmoor.”