Award-winning Happy Ending Pantomimes return to the Palace Theatre, Paignton, on Sunday 8 February 2026, with their latest adults-only festive production, Jack Off the Beanstalk — a deliberately risqué reimagining of the traditional fairy tale.
The show, strictly for audiences aged 16 and over, promises a fast-paced evening of bawdy humour, exaggerated characters and unapologetically adult innuendo. Following the success of previous sell-out productions Tinderella and Sleeping with Beauty, the company is once again offering a panto firmly aimed at grown-ups, with organisers warning that “happy endings are not guaranteed — but highly likely.”
Set on the failing farm of Dame Trott, the story follows her son Jack, who is sent to market to sell the family cow, Daisy. Instead, he encounters the villainously named Fleshlight, who persuades him to swap the cow for a handful of mysterious magic beans. What follows is a knowingly outrageous take on Jack and the Beanstalk, complete with double entendres, visual gags and comic exaggeration.
The production features a script packed with wordplay, physical comedy and tongue-in-cheek references, blending classic pantomime traditions with adult humour. Expect familiar themes — heroes, villains, giants and magic — delivered with a modern, irreverent edge and more than a few raised eyebrows.
Happy Ending Pantomimes have built a reputation for polished performances and sharp comic timing, and tickets for their shows routinely sell out. Organisers are advising early booking for what is billed as “one of the most sought-after nights of the panto season.”
Jack Off the Beanstalk plays Sunday 8 February 2026 at the Palace Theatre, Paignton.
Tickets and further information are available at: www.happyendingpantomimes.com or via the Palace Theatre website.
