This Christmas, Torbay and South Devon NHS Charity is working to ensure that every patient spending Christmas Day in hospital receives a gift—a simple gesture that brings comfort, joy and a sense of connection at a time when it’s needed most.
Thanks to the generosity of supporters, the charity has already made a significant difference for local people and NHS staff. Donations have helped transform children’s wards into vibrant, welcoming spaces, provided dual scalp coolers to ease the burden of chemotherapy, and created restorative gardens for coronary care patients.
Chief Nurse Nicola McMinn said: “Imagine waking up in a hospital bed on Christmas morning, away from family and the familiar warmth of home.
For many, it can be a lonely and difficult day.
A gift, no matter how small, lifts spirits and reminds patients that their community is thinking of them.”
Sara McMurray, Sister on Turner Ward said:”‘The smiles we see when patients are given a gift is truly heartwarming. It brings a little bit of joy at a very difficult time”
By donating instead of buying gifts, supporters help the charity ensure every patient receives something appropriate and meaningful, while also supporting infection prevention and reducing waste.
Every £10 helps deliver a gift to a patient spending Christmas in hospital.
Together, the community can bring a moment of joy and connection to hundreds of patients across Torbay and South Devon—from children on the paediatric ward to older adults in recovery.
Those wishing to help spread festive cheer are invited to make a donation. Every contribution helps bring comfort, joy, and a little Christmas magic to every hospital bed.
Torbay and South Devon NHS Charity is the official charity of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
