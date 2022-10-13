A creative Autumn lies ahead
Art events scheduled across the South Hams in October
Subscribe newsletter
Artist enthusiasts will be thrilled to learn of the various exhibitions occurring across the South Hams in October. There are multiple events taking place where artists and aesthetes can spend their time supporting and appreciating the work of local artists.
At Chillington village hall, an exhibition is taking place in Saturday October 29th at 11-4pm. It is being presented by Chillington Artworks Group, and will have art, prints and cards from artists based around the local area. Entry is free and coffee with homemade cake will be available.
In Totnes, The Mansion Group are hosting an exhibition of their work at The Mansion, where they meet in Studio 1 every Thursday. The Mansion is a community hub with a cafe, ceramic studio, and various classes. The artists’ work is free to view, and can be found in the foyer of the main building and up the stairs. Pieces are available to buy and there are refreshments available from The Edgy Veggie Kitchen.
Covering a large area of the South Hams, The Art Trail is also returning this year, occurring from October 15th to October 13th. The trail is hosted by the South Hams Art Forum and has proved hugely popular in previous years. It allows visitors to travel around different exhibition venues, from pubs, galleries and barns to artists’ own homes. Those taking part in the experience get to meet various different local artists, and discover more about their artwork, techniques and inspirations.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |