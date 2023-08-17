Students and staff at Ivybridge Community College are celebrating today as students receive their A Level and Vocational qualification results.
As expected this year, AS and A Level grading standards have returned to normal after a more generous grading system last year.
After a disrupted time in Year 11, which saw this Year Group not sitting any formal GCSE external examinations, we are immensely proud of the way our students have approached the summer series with maturity, resilience and courage.
Our students have certainly shown grit and determination, rising to the challenge of achieving their best. Half of the passes were at grades A* - B, and over three-quarters of grades were at C or Merit and above.
We are proud of the extensive subject offer in the Sixth Form; this year, students have particularly excelled in Economics, Mathematics and Further Mathematics, Languages, Sociology, Criminology, Photography, Textiles, Product Design and ICT Technicals.
171 of our cohort decided to apply to university this year and over 80% of these students have secured places to study at their university of choice. Two students, twins, Katie and Jenny Pitcher, have both secured places to study at Oxford University. Katie will be reading Psychology and Philosophy, whilst Jenny will be reading English and Spanish. Youssef Abdellaoui has also been successful in gaining a place at Medical school and Ed Slater will be studying Dentistry.
Other top performers include Thomas Blackburn, Morgan Channon, Grace Hawkins, Lucy Farnham, Oscar McKenna, Elysia Morris, Martha Rundle, Jed Soper and Harvey White.
We are always proud of the destinations of our students, and this year is no exception, with students off to university, apprenticeships and training across the country and beyond. Two young people have secured highly competitive higher level degree apprenticeships and others have secured places at prestigious Dance and Drama schools. Two further students have been successful in gaining apprenticeships to support their AAT qualification training and others have secured apprenticeships with Babcock. A number of students are also choosing to pursue a Military pathway, whilst two young entrepreneurs are now focusing on growing their businesses since College.
Ms Martin, Director of Sixth Form said, “I have been continuously impressed with this Year Group’s resilience and hard work. The dedication to their progress and learning has been exemplary. The Sixth Form team is exceptionally proud of every young person receiving their results today, both for their academic success and their wider accomplishments in Sixth Form. They have shown such continued resilience over their two-year journey across Level 3 study, and I am excited for them to continue their success in their next steps and beyond.”
Mrs Hutchinson, College Principal added, “I am so delighted to share in the successes of our students today and could not be prouder of their achievements. It has been a mixed journey for this Year Group where most only experienced formal examinations for the first time in Year 13. I would like to congratulate all of our students and wish them luck in their future endeavours. We cannot wait to hear of their next successes as alumni of the College. I would like to thank all of our staff who have continued to support our students so tirelessly, and to all of our parents and carers for their on-going support and encouragement.”