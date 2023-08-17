Mrs Hutchinson, College Principal added, “I am so delighted to share in the successes of our students today and could not be prouder of their achievements. It has been a mixed journey for this Year Group where most only experienced formal examinations for the first time in Year 13. I would like to congratulate all of our students and wish them luck in their future endeavours. We cannot wait to hear of their next successes as alumni of the College. I would like to thank all of our staff who have continued to support our students so tirelessly, and to all of our parents and carers for their on-going support and encouragement.”