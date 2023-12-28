It's on our doorstep but we don't always make the most of the beautiful River Dart.
Visit Totnes is encouraging us to make the most of this wonderful waterway.
The river begins as two branches, the East Dart and West Dart which of course join together at Dartmeet.
It arrives in the South Hams at Dartington before flowing through Totnes where there is a rebuilt 17th century weir and where it becomes tidal.
It is crossed by a passenger ferry at Dittisham and is widely used by visitors to the Greenway Estate, the former summer residence of Agatha Christie.
Dartmouth's two ferries cross the river and next, passing Dartmouth Castle is the sea.. The estuary is a haven for boat owners as well as the training vessels of Britannia Royal Naval College.
The name of the river comes from the Celtic Brythonic language and is thought to mean 'sacred place of oak'.
It meanders 47 miles from Dartmoor, through Totnes towards the English Channel at Dartmouth.
You can walk, get out on the water and spot some historical landmarks.
The New Year's weekend could be the perfect time to get out and discover the Dart.
#DiscoverTheDart