The orchestra said of the event: “Join us on a chilly Saturday afternoon for a warming selection of classical music including Mozart’s elegant overture to his opera ‘La Clemenza di Tito’ composed for the coronation of King Leopold I; Haydn’s final London symphony no. 104, and soar into the sky with Vaughan Williams’s ethereal ‘The Lark Ascending’, featuring renowned local soloist, Mary Eade on violin.”