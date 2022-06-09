A Word from your Council Leader: A pleasure to see our communities coming together

It was such a pleasure to see our communities come together to celebrate HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Whether you support the monarchy or not, it was a much-needed celebration of all that our communities have to offer.

It highlighted how we have supported one another over the past difficult few years with the effortlessness of how people came together. The abundance of flags, bunting, street parties and general festivities brought a smile to the face.

It was just wonderful, and a moment in history that will forever be remembered. So thank you to those volunteers who went above and beyond to organise an event in their street, village or town.

It’s volunteers who give up their time who really make a difference in our society. Whether it’s carers at home, working tirelessly and silently to support their family members or food bank and charity shop volunteers who help those who need an extra hand when things are tough. Just as they are at the moment with the extra strain on finances as energy costs rise.

If you need help and support, there is help at hand. On the Council’s website, we have a support directory, which has a wealth of information and support on numerous topics from finances, debt, abuse, addictions, furniture grants, fuel poverty, and mobility to finding help with shopping and cleaning.

There is a lot of information there to support a range of needs so please look to see if there is anything that can benefit you.

With the beautiful sunshine at the beginning of the long weekend, many people flocked to our beaches. We often take it for granted that the volunteer charity, the RNLI, will be on hand at every beach but sometimes we have to take care of our own safety too.

Whether you are a local, or a visitor, the sea can sometimes take us by surprise so please keep safe and remember the following. Make sure you check the weather forecast before you swim or take a boat, canoe or paddleboard out. Make sure you have a lifejacket or a buoyancy aid to wear if you are going into the water, especially if you are going out of your depth or out on watercraft. Make sure your watercraft is suitable for the waterway you are taking it on; children’s inflatables are never a good idea at sea and often lead to dangerous situations.

If you are going out on a motorboat, do remember to wear your kill cord so your engine will automatically shut off in the event that you are thrown overboard and please keep to the speed limits, they are a guide not a target! Finally, if you love to wild swim, please do make yourself as visible as possible wearing bright swim hats, buoyancy floats and keep out of boat lanes and close to the shore away from danger.

Finally, it is also a good idea to take your mobile phone with you in a waterproof pouch when going out to sea in case you get into trouble. You never know when it will come in handy and become a lifesaver!