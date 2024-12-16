Thank you to all our readers who have shared their stunning photographs with us throughout 2024. Your submissions capture the essence and beauty of the South Hams in all its glory, from its rolling countryside to the breath taking coastline.

We are thrilled to showcase a special selection of these images, which highlight the natural charm, and unique character of our beloved region. Your talent and passion have brought the South Hams to life on our pages and allowed us to celebrate its splendour with the wider community.

Each photo reflects the diverse landscapes and moments that make the South Hams so special, and we couldn’t have done it without you!

We look forward to seeing more of your wonderful contributions in 2025. Keep capturing and sharing the beauty that surrounds us!

Thank you again for being part of our journey.

Please feel free to send pictures to [email protected] to have yours featured.

Carolyn Norris
Carolyn Norris (Carolyn Norris)
Chilly January by David McAuliffe
Chilly January by David McAuliffe (Chilly January by David McAuliffe)
Cowes Torquay Cowes powerboat race John Charters
Cowes Torquay Cowes powerboat race John Charters (Cowes Torquay Cowes powerboat race John Charters)
Frosty River Dart Carolyn Norris
Frosty River Dart Carolyn Norris (Frosty River Dart Carolyn Norris)
Lukesland Gardens in Bloom Lorna Howell
Lukesland Gardens in Bloom Lorna Howell (Lukesland Gardens in Bloom Lorna Howell)
Mooring Ring in Hope Cove Martin Handley
Mooring Ring in Hope Cove Martin Handley (Mooring Ring in Hope Cove Martin Handley)
Pudcombe Cove John Charters
Pudcombe Cove John Charters (Pudcombe Cove John Charters)
The View Of The Ocean On The Other Side Of Start Point Peter Smale
The View Of The Ocean On The Other Side Of Start Point Peter Smale (The View Of The Ocean On The Other Side Of Start Point Peter Smale)