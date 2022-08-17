A38 has reopened but traffic slow
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 17th August 2022 3:32 pm
Share
Police helicopter ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The A38 eastbound at Lee Mill has reopened but traffic is slow moving following an accident this morning.
Around 9.30am a car and motorbike were in collision and the road was closed for investigations.
Although the road has reopened traffic is heavy and it’s taking around 25 minutes to get through.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |