Last Sunday (September 15) saw the summer season come to a close at Kingsbridge Lawn Tennis Club’s annual finals day. Players battled whilst spectators cheered under the beautiful Devon late summer sunshine.
The day began with the men’s singles cup and plate matches.
On centre court, Harry Usher, the club’s forever improving young star, took on new member Dave Rayfield in a battle of skill and athleticism from both players.
However, Harry’s mix of force and technique outshone Dave’s steady play to give him a 6-2, 6-1 win.
On the adjacent court it was octogenarian Sandy Matthew’s turn to demonstrate his tremendous prowess against another newcomer Mark Pierce.
Mark’s quick pace saw him take the first set but Sandy dug into his vast tool box outshining his opponent and taking the second to one set all.
The third set was neck and neck but eventually youth prevailed with Mark sealing the deal 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Next up, doubles. Sally Wigg and Jo Jenkins faced the club stalwarts Jane Ryan and Judi Wigg (mum to Sally) for the ladies doubles cup.
It was a tough first set, running neck and neck, with the experience of Jane & Judi often outwitting Sally & Jo but the second set saw the younger generation gain focus and outplay their opponents, taking the title with a 6-3, 6-1 win.
It was a similar battle for the men’s doubles with plenty of entertainment for the spectators. Young Harry Usher and new player Andy Woodward faced experienced Roy Collings and Steve Puckett. Whilst Roy and Steve were able to use a variety of shots to sometimes outfox Harry and Andy, it was the dominant force of the younger duo that won the day with a 6-1, 6-1 score to secure the men’s doubles cup.
The mixed doubles, the finale to the day, saw Sal Wigg and Gareth Bewley take on new pairing Harry Usher (again) and Ruth Derry in the cup.
What a match of skill, determination and energy with fantastic rallies, volleys galore and clever drop shots.
A match to make the club proud.
And so close. Sal & Gareth eventually took the first set at 7-5 but Ruth & Harry gathered focus and turned the match around to take the next two sets 6-2, 6-3 and claim the title.
Next door Lin Tucker and Andy Woodward faced Jo Jenkins and George Mattheson in the mixed plate. Another great doubles match with some great ground strokes and top volleys and a particularly close second set. In the end, Jo and George prevailed to win the plate 6-2, 7-5.
Paul Carpenter handed trophies to the winners with the special award for most improved player of the year being handed to Peter Osbourne, who has been a fantastic and enthusiastic new member to the club. However the biggest prize of all must go to the club itself for being such a wonderful place to play tennis - as well and providing the best cakes!
If you are interested in playing tennis, they welcome players of all levels with opportunities for all.
Coaching, rusty rackets, club sessions or competitive Devon league are invited to come and play.
They are based just off Ebrington Street.
Check them out or book a court at www.kingsbridgetennis.uk, or call 0843 289 4041 / email [email protected]