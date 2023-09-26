DRIVERS in south Devon are being warned to take precautions ahead of Storm Agnes.
National Highways is encouraging motorists to be prepared for the weather conditions predicted to hit the region tomorrow.
Storm Agnes has been named by the Met Office as a deep area of low-pressure which will impact much of the country tomorrow and Thursday.
National Highways advises that in high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes, so drivers should slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.
Drivers are being urged to follow a planing checklist which should prevent vehicle breakdowns and reduce the number of collisions.
The principle is to top up fuel, oil and screen wash; take a rest every two hours; check tyre pressure and tread and prepare for all weather conditions.
Steve Basterfield, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: ‘With the stormy weather being forecast, it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.
‘We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling amid storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicle, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather.
‘It’s also a good idea for people to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: ‘Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across Northern Ireland and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning.
‘Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.
‘The strongest winds are expected to affect Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, west and northwest Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire where some places inland may see gusts of 60 mph and 65-75 mph over hills and around coasts.
‘These are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.’
A Hello Warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for a large area of the UK, with a rain warning also issued for parts of Scotland.
Warnings will continue to be reviewed in the coming days as the exact track and strength of Storm Agnes becomes clearer.
The Met Office says its wind warning highlights the chance of some damage to buildings from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.
It says transport disruption is also likely, with some roads and bridges likely to close, and speed restrictions on some bridges.
National Highways uses roadside signs to warn of possible high winds or side winds.
These can be displayed on electronic or fixed roadside signs.
National Highways also monitor the network for debris and use specialist equipment to remove it as quickly as possible.