A development of new homes are being built at Colebrook by regional award-winning construction firm Classic Builders and work has already begun to provide these two and three bedroom homes following the successful completion of two other projects for Westward earlier this year.
The 43 homes will offer a range of housing options, including 20 homes for social rent to local people which will be let through Devon Home Choice.
There will also be nine rent to buy homes which provide an opportunity for people to save for a deposit so they can then buy the home they are renting.
And for those seeking shared ownership opportunities this estate will also offer 14 homes.
Part-rent, part-buy sales will be through the Westward sales team with homes advertised on their website in due course.
The properties on this large site are being provided in partnership and jointly funded by Plymouth City Council’s Plan for Homes initiative, Homes England’s ‘Affordable Housing Programme’ and funding from Westward.
Homes will have EPC (energy efficiency performance) rating to a minimum standard of B across the site. All homes will be sustainable timber frame construction with solar photovoltaic panels, high insulation standards and gas combination central heating and hot water systems.
Environmental management has been a priority. Westward is working with the Environment Agency to ensure protection for the fish that spawn in the brook whilst improving improved flood risk protection to benefit the community.
Stephen Lodge, Chief Executive at Westward Housing Group, said:
“I’m delighted to be working with our partners at Plymouth City Council and Classic Builders along with the other contractors to provide such a high standard of housing for those who need it most.”
The land was formerly a brownfield site with multiple previous uses including a bus repair yard.
The first homes will be available in Spring 2026.