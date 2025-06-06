Sarah Caplan is delighted to be back directing this year having Co-directed last year’s production of the Miss Marple thriller ‘A Murder is Announced’ and she couldn’t be more thrilled to get her hands on Poirot’s ‘Little Grey Cells’!: “It’s an absolute honour to be asked to direct the Agatha Christie Summer Season of ‘Black Coffee’, a play that is very dear to me having played both Lucia and Barbara Amory in previous productions.