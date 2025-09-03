Greenway, Agatha Christie’s holiday home now cared for by the National Trust, has joined forces with Exeter UNESCO City of Literature as a member of their Partnership Network.
Greenway stands as a beacon of literary heritage in Devon, and its inclusion in the Partnership Network will enrich the region's literary landscape.
Supporting the National Trust’s commitment to preserve, enhance and expand our cultural heritage, the Partnership Network is a collaboration of diverse literary and cultural organisations committed to promoting inclusivity and creativity, while also amplifying Devon’s arts and cultures on a global stage.
Greenway’s General Manager Gary Calland said, “We’re excited that Greenway, the historic holiday home of Agatha Christie, has joined the Exeter UNESCO City of Literature’s Partnership Network.
“This partnership aligns with the National Trust's belief that people thrive in places rich in heritage and nature, providing access and offering connection to Greenway's unique history and Christie's legacy.
“By sharing her story and Greenway’s history, and working alongside other cultural groups, we can celebrate the wealth of literary heritage Devon has to offer and continue to inspire future generations.”
As of 2025, Exeter is the only city in the south of the UK to hold the UNESCO City of Literature designation and is part of a global network of 53 Cities of Literature.
Over 300 cities across six continents currently make up the wider UNESCO Creative Cities Network, a network that fosters international cooperation among member cities.
Anna Cohn Orchard, Executive Director of Exeter UNESCO City of Literature, shares “Devon has long been a place of inspiration for writers - from Agatha Christie to some of the most exciting contemporary voices working today.
“We’re proud to welcome Greenway into our Partnership Network, not only as a historic site with global literary significance but as a living space for imagination, reflection, and community. Its addition strengthens our shared ambition to celebrate Devon’s cultural richness and foster deeper collaboration across the region’s creative sector.”
Visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/greenway
