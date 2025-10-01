An Artificial Intelligence (AI) detection specialist has warned parents about concerning risks that come with allowing children to access AI-powered content and chatbots.
Christian Perry, CEO of Undetectable AI, told parents that while artificial intelligence tools like chatbots are rapidly becoming part of daily life, they pose significant risks to children's development and safety.
"Many parents don't realise AI chatbots aren't simply digital assistants - they're sophisticated systems designed primarily for adult users that collect vast amounts of data and can produce harmful content," Perry said.
Perry explained that humanised AI companion bots are particularly problematic for children who cannot fully distinguish between human and AI interaction.
"Children naturally form attachments to characters and personas, but AI companions exploit this tendency by mimicking human-like responses and emotional connections," he said.
According to Perry, these false bonds can interfere with normal social development and create unhealthy dependencies. Children might confide personal information to these systems or develop emotional attachments to entities programmed solely to maximise engagement.
A recent national declaration signed by over 50 child safety organisations and experts backs this concern. The document from May 2025 specifically calls for a ban on "anthropomorphic companion AI which by its nature deceives minors by seeking to meet their social needs."
"What makes AI particularly concerning is how seemingly innocent questions from children can generate inappropriate responses," Perry noted.
He pointed to incidents where popular AI systems provided concerning advice to users posing as teenagers. In one case documented in the national declaration, Snapchat's "My AI" chatbot advised a user posing as a 13-year-old on inappropriate sexual relationships and how to hide physical abuse.
Perry concluded that parents should establish clear boundaries around AI use and maintain open communication with children about their online activities.
"AI tools aren't inherently harmful, but they require thoughtful oversight when children are involved," he said. "The technology is advancing much faster than our understanding of its effects on developing minds."
