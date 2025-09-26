Devon and Somerset Fire Service in partnership with the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), have launched a national Top 3 campaign to raise awareness of the main risks facing young drivers on Britain’s roads.
Drivers aged 17–24 are more likely to be involved in serious and fatal collisions than any other age group.
In 2022, nearly one in five car driver fatalities were aged 17–24, and almost a quarter of all road deaths from collisions involving a car driver involved at least one young driver.
Their campaign focuses on the main factors contributing to fatal crashes in this age group:
Lack of experience – often from passing the driving test too quickly, without enough time to gain confidence in different driving conditions.
Driving late at night – between 11pm and 6am, when tiredness and reduced visibility increase risk.
Passenger distractions – friends and peers can unintentionally draw attention away from the road.
Spend at least six months learning to drive, so you experience different seasons, weather, and traffic conditions.
Plan your journeys to avoid driving during the high-risk times of 11 pm to 6 am for at least 3-6 months after passing your driving test.
Agree to limit the number of passengers of a similar age for the first 3-6 months after passing your test.
Parents and caregivers to offer lifts to groups of young friends instead of letting a new driver be responsible for several passengers.
A combination of youth and inexperience make the first few years for a young driver the most dangerous.
During this time they will be at the highest risk of being involved in a serious road traffic collision.
However, as your child starts on this journey there are many things you can to do to help reduce their likelihood of being involved in a crash.
