Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid have sent a third articulated lorry to Ukraine and some of the donations come from the South Hams.
The truck is loaded with urgent pallets of donated medical and humanitarian aid which was stored at the PUMA warehouse in Estover.
This was PUMA and it’s Founder Ali Piper's 22nd delivery into the war-torn country.
They are a group of like-minded nurses, carers, and ordinary people from different backgrounds, professions and lifestyles.
Many South Hams churches are open to receive donations.
Their single aim is to improve the lives of those affected by the war in Ukraine.We are a group of like-minded doctors, nurses, carers and ordinary people
Mary Watts (82) who lives in Yealmpton said: “Thankfully PUMA have very generous supporters locally and throughout the country.
“Parcels of donated urgent supplies arrive daily.
“The awesome knitting group consists of hundreds of volunteers and The granny square challenge count has hit 111,856 and still the squares keep coming.”
PUMA - Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid was set up by Ali Piper and some colleagues shortly after Putin's invasion on February 24 2022.
There is a link between Derriford Hospital and Uzhhorod Hospital in Ukraine,
which provides information about the need for urgent medical and humanitarian supply
needs.
All the donated supplies have to be sorted, packed and if appropriate put on pallets.
All the necessary paperwork has to be organised ready for each shipment.
To date Ali Piper and some of the PUMA team have made over 21 deliveries into Ukraine, including transit vans, pickups and trailers,
a minibus, donated ambulance, 4x4, double decker bus, seat-removed
coaches and a transit.
Mary continied: “PUMA are very grateful to the people of South Hams, Plymouth and generous people that travel from various parts of the country delivering supplies from their
friends, families, schools craft groups etc.
“More than our gratitude, is the deep appreciation of those desperate Ukrainians that are bereft of homes families, livelihoods and their homes.
“Ukraine has dropped off the media radar; but their plight is still very real, very
tragic and desperate and we realise that many people still do want to help and to
understand more of the devastating situations of these people and the difference and importance of their donations make in continuing to deliver PUMA urgent Medical and Humanitarian supplies.
“We are very very fortunate to have a fantastic team that works tirelessly led by Ali
and Jac and consists of so many dedicated PUMA team members that thankfully
has grown as the need for more help has been needed to collect, receive, sort
organise supplies ready for shipment.”
In January Ali Piper and some of the PUMA team made a delivery of medical supplies very close to the front line, a dangerous but important task.
All the PUMA team are volunteers, even those that actually make these deliveries of medical and humanitarian aid.
For more information about how to help contact: https:/www.plympuma.co.uk or viusit their Facebook page.