Airband, the ultrafast broadband provider, has kicked off its biggest ever Black Friday promotion, running for six weeks from Monday 20 October to Monday 1 December 2025.
New customers can enjoy up to six months of free broadband, with speeds of up to 1000Mbps, plus free installation and a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router included as standard.
For customers still tied into their existing broadband deals, Airband also offer to buy out remaining contracts of up to six months.
“We know that switching broadband isn’t an impulse decision,” said James Hyland, Marketing Director at Airband. “That’s why we’re running our Black Friday offer over six weeks — giving people the time and confidence to switch.”
This offer is available to new residential customers via the Airband website or by calling on 0330 403 0065.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.