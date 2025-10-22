Totnes held its first Community Assembly last week (October 15) at Totnes Methodist Church, where over 80 residents gathered to have their say on what matters most to them.
Attendees from all backgrounds discussed the town’s top priorities, including NHS services, youth provision, housing, food, and climate.
The Totnes Area Community Assembly is an opportunity for everyone to come together, meet their neighbours, listen, and be heard, so that residents can truly shape what happens locally. Despite a wide range of opinions, raised voices only matched the hall’s lively chatter, thanks to trained facilitators who made sure everyone was heard.
Fiona Green, 82, a Totnes resident for 67 years and a renowned artist, said the event had ‘a buzz of energy that didn’t subside until the end.' Fiona added: "I learned so much about our town and what the folk here see as vital to wellbeing."
Mika Cassingham-Tourell, 21, a Poet who lives in Totnes, said: "I was really excited to see the breadth in knowledge and questioning that we each brought to the assembly. The issues became more whole once they had been discussed. Different perspectives were raised that were vital for a better understanding of each topic. I left happy and hopeful to see how many people care and are ready to work to be heard"
The top three questions identified by Totnes' first Assembly were:
- How to empower communities to secure affordable, sustainable housing
- How to change power structures to build a resilient, inclusive local food system
- How can younger people be supported and contribute to decisions?
The first two assemblies will identify the key questions and topics people want future assemblies to focus on. The next Community Assembly will be on Sunday, October 26, 2-4 pm at St John's Church, Bridgetown, TQ9 5AB. Doors, drinks, and food to share from 1.30 pm. All welcome.
The First topic-based assembly, with expert input, will take place from 2-4pm on Sunday, December 7.
To book your place on any forthcoming Assembly or find out more, visit www.timetoassemble.org/totnes
Those unable to attend in person can also have their say with the Totnes Community Assembly survey
There is also a Totnes Community Assembly Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/share/1GXw66suwb/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.