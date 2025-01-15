Independent internet provider, Airband, has announced it is providing free broadband to community centres across Devon to help bridge the digital gap and reduce isolation.
The announcement comes off the back of new research which reveals that one in five local residents personally rely on their community hubs (21 per cent).
Just under half (47 per cent) use them for social events, recreation (25 per cent) and access to key services (14 per cent).
Over 500 venues across Airbands network have been connected so far, and Airband are asking locals who run community hubs across to get in touch to register for free broadband services .
Recent research by the broadband provider highlights the importance of community centres and their role in helping to combat loneliness and provide essential services in rural areas.
Notably, a fifth (20 per cent) visit their local hub at least once a month, with almost half (47 per cent) saying they are vital for their community.
The study also shows 37 per cent of residents have faced loneliness, with winter being cited as a particularly tough time.
Over half (52 per cent) believe public spaces such as these play a crucial role in supporting those struggling with isolation.
These spaces also foster new friendships and activities, with 36 per cenr attending fitness classes, 33% community meetings, 26% live music and plays, 32% charitable events and others participating in social events, book clubs and educational programs.
James Hyland, Head of Residential for Airband, said: “As a provider focused on connecting semi-rural and hard-to-reach areas, we understand the importance community centres play in building and strengthening the cultural fabric of an area, fostering connection, and creating a sense of belonging. We're proud to offer free broadband to these vital spaces, especially as crucial hubs for both digital and in-person connection.”