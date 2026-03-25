South West equine rescue charity The Mare and Foal Sanctuary is seeking a loving new home at long last for Alan, a grey moorland pony who has been patiently waiting on the charity’s rehoming list for more than 450 days.
To the surprise of his dedicated care team, this gentle, peanut butter-loving pony has had very little interest while watching many of his friends trot off to happy new lives.
The charity’s Sanctuary at Home rehoming scheme places rescued horses and ponies with approved carers on a long-term loan basis, while the Sanctuary retains ownership.
Carers give the horse or pony a loving, day-to-day home life, while having access to expert advice, support and guidance from the Sanctuary’s welfare and rehoming team.
Alan’s assigned handler at the Sanctuary, Mhaya Holloway, says: "Alan would make an amazing pony for the right carer; he’s such a sweet soul.
“You often hear people say that if a rescued animal hasn’t been rehomed, there must be a reason, but that’s definitely not the case with Alan.
“He and I have a really lovely connection, and he seems to know when I need him to be there for me.
“He’s such a reassuring presence. He’s good for the vet, he stands nicely for the farrier with a hay net, and we’ve done a lot of training, so we really understand his needs.
"It’s so sad to see him being overlooked every month and we don’t understand it.
“We all feel it’s time he found a happy home and can benefit from one–to–one care with someone who wants to learn and grow alongside him.
“He has so much love to give and whoever rehomes him will be very lucky. We’re longing to see the next step of his journey because he really does deserve a carer who will love him as we do."
Jenna Goldby is Head of Welfare and Rehoming at the Sanctuary. "Ponies like Alan can transform the lives of the horses they live with, as well as the people who care for them" she says. "We are specialists in training and preparing ponies for rehoming, and we understand their needs and the benefits and joy they bring into people’s lives.
“Non–ridden ponies can be incredibly rewarding for someone looking for a close relationship, daily purpose and the chance to learn new skills alongside a pony.
“Our teams know these horses and ponies extremely well and have invested a great deal of time in their handling and training so they’re as well prepared as possible for life in a new home. “We can share everything needed, so there should be no surprises and ongoing support and advice are always available."
Details about Alan are available on The Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s website: https://mareandfoal.org/rehoming/alan/ along with profiles of many more horses and ponies looking for a loving new home.
Every pony rehomed on loan from The Mare and Foal Sanctuary makes space for another equine in urgent need of rescue and specialist care.
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