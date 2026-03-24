The CareYourWay South Devon team recently attended a careers event at Kingsbridge Community College, giving students from years 7 to 13 the chance to explore a wide range of career paths and speak directly with local organisations about their futures.
In-House Trainer, Rob Gidley, and Head of Brand & Marketing, Anna Potgieter, represented CareYourWay, chatting with students about the rewarding world of care and sharing insights into the training, standards, and technology that underpin the sector, including the innovative Whzan Digital Health monitoring equipment.
Joining them was the team’s training mannequin, Doris, who helped bring practical demonstrations to life.
Students also learned about the many ways CareYourWay care teams bring connection to local communities, from their ‘Outstanding’-rated service for its clients, to wider community initiatives such as their festive ‘Present for a Pensioner’ scheme that has helped combat loneliness at Christmastime since 2016.
As proud Friends of the College, CareYourWay is committed to supporting the local community and helping the next generation discover how varied, meaningful, and rewarding a career in care can be.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said: “Our students gained real insight into the care sector, saw the impact of technology in supporting communities, and left inspired by the passion and dedication of the team.
“Events like this are invaluable in helping young people explore future career options.”
Anna Potgieter, Head of Brand & Marketing at CareYourWay, shared: "As a former student of the College, it was a genuine pleasure and privilege to return and support current students in exploring the wide range of opportunities available to them.
“As a leading local provider, we’re committed to engaging and inspiring the next generation - highlighting just how rewarding this line of work can be, with multiple pathways to suit different ambitions, whether as a long-term career or a stepping stone to other ventures.
“As proud Friends of KCC, we’re excited about what the future holds.”
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