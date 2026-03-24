Wildlife champions at All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy, part of the Learning Academy Partnership, are taking the lead in tackling plastic waste at their school.
The project in partnership with the Devon Wildlife Trust sees them focusing on soft plastics, like crisp packets, and investigating how much is produced at their school each week.
The young champions collect, weigh, and tally the waste during lunchtimes, building up data to show the impact on the environment.
Their findings will be shared with the school community to highlight how small changes can make a big difference.
Collected plastics are taken to Tesco in Kingsbridge for recycling and pupils are also exploring creative ways to reuse the waste, such as making “plastic bricks” for a shelter or greenhouse, combining sustainability with practical learning.
The project gives pupils the opportunity to act as citizen scientists, applying practical skills to a real environmental challenge, developing teamwork and problem-solving, and seeing how their actions can make a positive difference.
Hannah Ruston, Headteacher at All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy, said: “It’s wonderful to see our pupils taking such an active role in caring for the environment.
“They are learning how even small actions can make a real difference.
“I’m excited to see how their ideas continue to grow this year.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership, said: “This project shows how young people can combine curiosity with action.
“By investigating plastic waste and exploring solutions, pupils are not only learning about sustainability, they’re seeing first-hand how their choices can help shape a better world.”
The Learning Academy Partnership are an inclusive school trust.
They want children to have choices and options which will enable them to flourish as they go through life.
LAP are committed to social mobility by working together with a shared responsibility for all children, no matter which school they attend, including Church and community schools.
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