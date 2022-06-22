Annual art event for fundraising volunteers

FUNDRAISING volunteers are holding a Dart Art Day in Dartmouth’s Royal Avenue Gardens tomorrow, June 25.

The volunteers are raising funds for Children’s Hospice South West with their annual art event.

Alongside 22 art stalls, there’ll be entertainment from a range of musical performers as well as teas, homemade cakes and cream teas provided by Children’s Hospice volunteers and supporters. It’s hoped that this event will raise a substantial amount of money for CHSW, which will help the charity to provide essential specialist care and support for over 500 families with life-limited children in the South West.

Previously the group’s art event ran over a weekend, but this year’s event is for just one day.

Volunteer Sue Tweed said: “Dartmouth Art and Craft Weekend ran for 17 years to raise funds for Children’s Hospice South West. Last year’s event raised a record £6,300, an amazing result for a weekend event organised by the small group of volunteers in the CHSW Dartmouth and District Friends Group.

“Sadly, due to current pressures on the Friends Group, it was decided to reduce the duration and size of the event. Therefore this 18th annual art event will be on just one day with 22 stalls and, as always, will be an interesting and lively event with the artists and craft workers displaying their talents in their gazebos in the Gardens and all their work available to buy. It’s still our most important fundraising event of the year and, as in previous years, the aim of the event is to raise as much money as possible to help the charity to make the most of short and precious lives.”

Children’s Hospice South West was founded 31 years ago by Eddie Farwell and his late wife, Jill, after they experienced for themselves the urgent need for hospice care for children in the South West, including for their two eldest children who both had life-limiting illnesses.

Sue added: “The charity now has three hospices in the region: Little Bridge House near Barnstaple, Charlton Farm near Bristol, and Little Harbour near St Austell, where specialist care and support is provided for the whole family. The support provided involves specialist palliative care, respite for the whole family, a sibling service for brothers and sisters, emergency support, end of life care and a bereavement service for as long as is needed. This costs over £11 million each year and only 17 per cent of the running costs is provided by government.”

The CHSW Dartmouth and District Friends Group meets monthly to organise events locally to raise money and awareness of this essential charity. For more information, or to offer help in any way, see the charity’s website, www.chsw.org.uk or contact Sue at [email protected] or on 01803 770730.